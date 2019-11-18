Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 18, 2019
At least 9 people shot in California shooting incident

(Xinhua)    14:23, November 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- At least nine person were shot at family gathering Sunday in Fresno of California, 350 km north of Los Angeles, local media reported.

So far the exact number of victims remained unclear.

