China sends two global multimedia satellites into planned orbit

(Xinhua)    07:56, November 18, 2019

(EyesonSci)CHINA-JIUQUAN-SATELLITE-LAUNCH (CN)

Two global multimedia satellites, KL-a-A and KL-a-B, are launched by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 17, 2019. (Photo by Ma Chongpeng/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Two global multimedia satellites were sent into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sunday.

The two global multimedia satellites, KL-a-A and KL-a-B, was launched by Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A), a carrier rocket at 6:00 p.m. (Beijing Time).

The two satellites are international cooperative commercial projects delivered by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. They are mainly used for the Ka-band communication technology test, and the user is a German company.

KZ-1A is a low-cost solid-fuel carrier rocket with high reliability and a short preparation period. The rocket, developed by a company under the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, is mainly used to launch low-orbit microsatellites.

Sunday's launch was the third mission for KZ-1A this year.


