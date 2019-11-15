Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 15, 2019
China has over 10,000 star hotels: report

(Xinhua)    13:47, November 15, 2019

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China had a total of 10,249 star-rated hotels, including 843 five-star hotels, at the end of 2018, according to a report released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The total revenue of star hotels in China exceeded 209 billion yuan (about 30 billion U.S. dollars) last year, said the report, adding that room sales and catering services accounted for 44.67 percent and 40.03 percent of the total revenue, respectively.

Star hotels offered over 1 million job positions in 2018, and nearly 24 percent of the star hotels were state-owned ones, according to the report.

The report also said there were 598 star hotels in south China's Guangdong Province last year, leading all the provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland, followed by 548 in Zhejiang Province and 544 in Shandong Province.

 

