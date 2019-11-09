Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 9, 2019
Stronger cooperation to bring more high-quality jobs to Mozambique: Chinese envoy

(Xinhua)    13:47, November 09, 2019

MAPUTO, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Deepened practical cooperation between China and Mozambique will bring more high-quality job opportunities to the southeast African country, said Chinese ambassador Su Jian on Friday.

He made the remarks at a ceremony to present the yearly Ambassador Scholarship to 12 Mozambican students.

"As Mozambique has reached consensus with China on deepening practical cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, there will be an increasing demand for talents with bilingual skills, which will create more high-quality job opportunities in Mozambique," said the Chinese envoy.

Su also said that he hopes the scholarship will inspire more students to learn Chinese and help further enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

Majoring in Chinese language and culture, all the 12 beneficiaries are students from the Confucius Institute in Eduardo Mondlane University (UEM), the oldest and largest university in Mozambique.

