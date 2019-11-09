Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry opposes interference in Hong Kong affairs by British politicians

HONG KONG, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Office of Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) expressed on Friday strong disapproval of and firm opposition against the interference in Hong Kong affairs by British politicians in a statement.

The statement came in response to the unwarranted remarks about Hong Kong made by a certain British senior government official and a report issued by the Foreign Affairs Committee of Britain's House of Commons.

The spokesperson of the commissioner's office said that the politicians have flagrantly interfered in China's internal affairs, and trampled upon international law and basic norms governing international relations.

As violence is wreaking havoc on Hong Kong, it is the common wish of people that the rioters will be held accountable, and the violence and chaos stopped, the spokesperson said.

Some British politicians, however, have run counter to the mainstream public opinion in Hong Kong, confounded the rioter's bloody crime with the police's law enforcement efforts, glorified outright pre-election violence as "peaceful protest" and "a stepping stone to political dialogue", and smeared Hong Kong's legal system, the spokesperson said.

“They have openly defended Joshua Wong, a political crown clamoring for so-called ‘Hong Kong independence,’ who seriously challenges the red line of ‘one country, two systems’ and undermines Hong Kong's prosperity and stability,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said people cannot help but wondering whether these politicians would only be content to see Hong Kong plunged into the abyss of despair.

“The central government, the SAR government, our compatriots in Hong Kong and international forces for justice will never ever let them have their way,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson urged Britain to honor its commitment to support "one country, two systems" and oppose "Hong Kong independence" with concrete actions, make a clean break from anti-China troublemakers in Hong Kong, and stop endorsing the evil.