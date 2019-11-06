China’s example of governance is an alternate system for the world

The fourth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee was held in Beijing, capital of China, from 28 to 31 October 2019. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, presided the session. On behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi delivered a working report during the session. He focused on major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance.

It is China’s highest forum, where all major issues are discussed and decisions made. This time the major decisions and principle guidelines were announced as below:

“The system of socialism with Chinese characteristics is a scientific system developed by the Party and the people through their long-term practices and explorations."

This is an ongoing process since the launch of reforms and open-door policies in 1978. China kept on reviewing emerging situations and incorporated new measures to face new challenges. With the passage of time, the changing environments faced new challenges. For this reason, the CPC always creates new measures to handle new challenges. This is the essence of Chinese Characteristics of Socialism.

The session fully affirmed the work of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee since the Third Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, acknowledging its endeavors and major achievements in various Party causes and the country despite complicated situations marked by increasing risks and challenges at home and abroad.

“These systems are able to push for the continuous progress of the country with nearly 1.4 billion people and ensure the realization of the two centenary goals toward the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, which has a civilization of more than 5,000 years,” it added. China is a big country with a population of 1.4 billion, and thus its challenges are varied in nature. Special attention was given to address all challenges.

Another focus was good governance, to address all issues faced by China and guidelines for implementations of good governance were provided. As a matter of fact, the example set by China as good governance is an alternate system for the world. After the Second World War (WWII), most nations believed that Western democracy was an ideal system of governance. Some developing countries blindly followed Western-style democracy and ended in disaster. Today, some European countries are now also bankrupt or near-bankrupt.

Chinese governance is a proven success story, and provides an alternative governance system for other nations, especially for the developing world, who are desperate to escape extreme poverty and bankruptcy.

Chinese governance is based on a scientific and modern approach, based on consultation between experts and stakeholders. Representatives from all parts of the country, all segments of society, all ethnic groups and experts, provide feedback and openly discuss issues. All modern theories and scientific aides are utilized, with the experiences of subject specialists and feedback of stakeholders and end-users, building a consensus. This is how the general public is also involved in the policy formulation process. The implementation process is made possible with the involvement of the community and ownership of the public and all stakeholders.

The government is paying the highest priority to the welfare of its public and provides maximum relief to the common man, in return, the public trusts the government. This is the secret of Chinese success and its rapid rise to become a political and economic global power. China’s role in globalization and liberalization of trade is admired. China has emerged as a guarantor of world peace and stability. China understands its global responsibility and is delivering as expected.

The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the People’s Daily Online.

About the author: Zamir Ahmed Awan is a senior fellow with the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and a sinologist at the National University of Sciences and Technology in Pakistan. E-mail: [email protected]