CPC decision on system, governance released

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- A decision of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on some major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance was made public Tuesday.

The decision was adopted at the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was convened from Oct. 28 to 31 in Beijing.

The decision noted that the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics is a scientific system developed by the Party and the people through their long-term practices and explorations.

All the work and activities of China's governance are carried out in accordance with the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, said the document, noting that the country's system and capacity for governance are the embodiment of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and its enforcement capability.

Highlighting the two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability in the past 70 years since the founding of New China, it pointed out that the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and China's system for governance are systems of strong vitality and huge strength as proven by practice.

These systems are able to push for the continuous progress of the country with nearly 1.4 billion people and ensure the realization of the two centenary goals toward the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, which has a civilization of more than 5,000 years, it added.

It summarized the notable strengths of China's state and governance systems in 13 aspects, and called for efforts to better turn institutional strength into effective governance.

The upholding and improving the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advancing the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance should be carried out under the guidance of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, the Scientific Outlook on Development, and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The decision vowed to see that institutions in all fields are notably improved when the CPC marks its centenary before the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance is basically achieved by 2035 and realized in full as New China celebrates its own centenary.

It specified the following tasks and measures:

-- Upholding and improving the system of institutions for Party leadership and improving the Party's capacity to practice scientific, democratic and law-based governance;

-- Upholding and improving the system of institutions through which the people run the country and developing socialist democracy;

-- Upholding and improving the system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics and improving the Party's capacity for law-based governance and law-based exercising of state power;

-- Upholding and improving the government administration system of socialism with Chinese characteristics. A law-based government administration with well-defined functions and duties shall be built;

-- Upholding and improving China's basic socialist economic system and promoting the high-quality development of the economy;

-- Upholding and improving the system to make advanced socialist culture prosperous and developed to consolidate the common ideological foundation upon which all people are united and work together;

-- Upholding and improving the livelihood system for protecting both urban and rural residents and working to meet people's ever-increasing needs for a better life;

-- Upholding and improving the social governance system based on collaboration, participation and common interests, as well as maintaining social stability and defending national security;

-- Upholding and improving the system for developing an ecological civilization and promoting the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature;

-- Upholding and improving the Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces and ensuring that they will faithfully fulfill their missions in the new era;

-- Upholding and improving the system of "one country, two systems" and advancing the process toward the peaceful reunification of China;

-- Upholding and improving the independent foreign policy of peace and working to build a community with a shared future for humanity;

-- Upholding and improving the Party and state oversight systems and strengthening checks on and oversight over the exercise of power.

Noting that upholding and improving the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advancing the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance is an important strategic task for the Party, the document stressed that all the goals and tasks set by the session must be fully accomplished under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee.

Party committees, governments and leading officials at all levels should conscientiously strengthen their awareness of the system, take the lead in safeguarding the authority of the system and set an example in implementing the system for the whole Party and the society, said the decision.

The entire Party and Chinese people of all ethnic groups should rally closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, said the document.

It also called for hard work to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance, achieve the two centenary goals and realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.