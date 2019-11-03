Chinese premier calls for intensified SCO cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Nov. 2, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

TASHKENT, Nov. 2 -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday called on member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to intensify cooperation in areas of security, openness and trade, connectivity, innovation and the sharing of development achievements in order to further promote the SCO cooperation.

Li made the remarks here as he attended the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the SCO in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan.

Speaking highly of the sound development of the SCO in the past 18 years, Li said Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed building a closer SCO community with a shared future in the SCO summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek in June.

In a world experiencing complex changes, rising uncertain and unstable elements and mounting downward pressure on the global economy, Li said, the SCO member states need to enhance unity and mutual trust, enrich content of cooperation and jointly address challenges so as to implement the consensus of the SCO summit in Bishkek and further promote the SCO cooperation.

On security cooperation, Li called on member states to enhance the construction of regional anti-terrorism institutions, conduct researches on the establishment of an SCO anti-drug coordination mechanism and jointly take de-radicalization measures so as to build a sound environment for economic and social development.

Li encouraged member states to expand openness, maintain global multilateral trade rules, uphold the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, oppose protectionism and work together to build an open world economy.

He also called for efforts to promote regional trade and investment liberalization and facilitation as well as the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative with development strategies of member states.

On connectivity cooperation, Li called on member states to speed up negotiations on connectivity policies, rules and standards and promote the signing of highway and railway plans.

Member states need to forge ahead the building of connectivity network, expand trade exchanges and increase the trade volume of the region, Li said.

He encouraged the nurture of innovation highlights and new driving forces. Li said member states need to make the best use of the platform of Internet plus to promote digitalization and artificial intelligence so as to boost the upgrade of economy.

China will work together with all member states to build an SCO member states technological transfer center and implement from 2020 the project of international incubator for SCO youth entrepreneurship, Li said.

The Chinese premier called on member states to share the development achievements in the spirit of putting people first, beefing up cooperation in the areas of education, health and environmental protection.

China will hold a series of activities including an SCO craftsmen symposium in China, skills competition, traditional medicine forum and poverty-lifting training, said Li, adding that China will provide 1,000 free cataract operations in member states and observer states in the next three years.

Stressing that the SCO has entered a key period of development, Li called on all parties to carry forward the Shanghai Spirit and make new contribution to the regional and world peace, stability and prosperity.

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and representatives from Pakistan, India and observer states attended the meeting.

They agreed to grasp the opportunity to enhance unity and coordination, uphold multilateralism and free trade, give full play to the comparative advantages and cooperation potentials, fight against terrorism and radical forces in order to boost each country's development and regional stability and prosperity.

After the meeting, Li and the leaders of other member states signed a joint communique and approved a series of agreements and resolutions on SCO trade, railway and digital economy cooperation.

Li arrived in Tashkent Friday for the SCO meeting and an official visit to Uzbekistan. He left Tashkent for Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday to continue his five-day Asian visit.