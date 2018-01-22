Xi: Revising Constitution is significant

General Secretary Xi Jinping delivers a key speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, held from Thursday to Friday. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping has called the revision to China's Constitution a significant event in the political life of the CPC and the country.

Xi made the remarks at a symposium attended by representatives of non-Communist parties, All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and those without party affiliations on Dec. 15, 2017, whose opinions and suggestions on the revision to the Constitution were heard.

The revision to the Constitution is a crucial political decision made by the CPC Central Committee based on the overall situation and the strategic height of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics, according to Xi.

It is also an important measure to advance law-based governance and modernize China's system and capacity for governance, he continued.

The representatives at the symposium all approved the CPC proposal to revise the Constitution, and agreed to the general requirements and principles.

They also made suggestions on the implementation and supervision of the Constitution, safeguarding the authority of the Constitution and enforcing the rule of Constitution and the rule of law.

The CPC Central Committee maintains the idea of consultation before decision-making, Xi stated.

It values the opinions and suggestions from non-Communist parties, All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and those without party affiliations before holding important conferences, issuing important documents, and making important decisions, said Xi.

Xi stressed that non-Communist parties and the united front have made significant contributions to the establishment and the development of China's constitutional system.

Xi asked attendees at the symposium to think over the revision, and to put forward opinions and suggestions.

He also asked them to raise their awareness of the rule of law and lead the way in sticking to the Constitution, as well as to build consensus, regulate development, resolve conflicts and maintain harmony by the rule of law, in order to bring people together and collect power for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.