Mainland official calls for jointly safeguarding cross-Strait peace, stability in 2017

(Xinhua)    10:58, January 01, 2017

Zhang Zhijun, head of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, on Saturday urged people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait to jointly safeguard cross-Strait peace and stability in 2017.

Zhang made the call in his new year's greetings published on the Cross-Strait Relations magazine.

"We sincerely hope compatriots from across the Strait will show solidarity, and display resolution and courage to firmly stick to the correct direction of the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and safeguard cross-Strait peace and stability," he said.

Zhang said cross-Strait ties face many uncertainties and risks in the new year, as Taiwan's current authorities refuse to acknowledge the 1992 Consensus and disagree that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China, which has undermined the political foundation for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

He said "Taiwan independence" has proven to be the source of chaos threatening peace and stability of cross-Strait relations, while deepening cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in all aspects and promoting the economic and social integration benefit compatriots from both sides.

Zhang said the mainland will continue to adhere to the 1992 Consensus and resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" in the new year to safeguard cross-Strait peace and stability.

The mainland will also continue to promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, share development opportunities with Taiwan compatriots, and resolve practical problems for people from both sides, he added.

