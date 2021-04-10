Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Apr 10, 2021
China Southern Airlines celebrates 10 years of New Zealand service

(Xinhua)    14:17, April 10, 2021

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China Southern Airlines celebrated its one decade of flight services between China and New Zealand here on Friday.

A celebration event was held on Friday in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charity at the Auckland City Hospital. Guests and participants worked together to make dinners for the families with hospitalized children at the Ronald McDonald House.

China Southern Airlines' Auckland Office General Manager Lily Wang said the company will continue its commitment to being the "air bridge between China and New Zealand."

She expressed hope for the company's future development in New Zealand after the difficult times as COVID-19 significantly hit the aviation industry.

"We will come out the other side better and stronger," said Wang.

An aircraft of China Southern Airlines first landed at Auckland Airport on April 9, 2011 in the first regular passenger flight route between the Chinese mainland and New Zealand.

Over the past 10 years, the airline has transported a total of 2.26 million passengers and 63,000 tons of cargo between China and New Zealand.

In 2020, the company continued its flight services between China and New Zealand to ensure essential travels and cargo transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 326 flights have been operated carrying more than 68,000 passengers and 6,000 tons of cargo without any COVID-19 infection.

The company has also sponsored a number of charity events in the local community.

Chinese Vice Consul General in Auckland Xiao Yewen and other guests attended Friday's celebrations.

